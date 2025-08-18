Hyderabad

Heavy Rains Flood Medchal Drains, Paralyze Roads in Godaveli & Langapur

Owing to heavy rains over the past three days, the Godaveli drain in the Medchal municipal limits has overflowed. This drain merges into the large pond in Medchal.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf18 August 2025 - 16:21
Hyderabad: Owing to heavy rains over the past three days, the Godaveli drain in the Medchal municipal limits has overflowed. This drain merges into the large pond in Medchal. Because of the strong water flow, police have temporarily suspended vehicular traffic between Medchal and Godaveli.

In the meantime, large numbers of local residents have gathered near the drain to watch the heavy flow of water, while some fishermen were also seen fishing at the spot.

Traffic movement in Langapur village, under Ellampet municipal limits, has also been affected. Following last night’s heavy rains, the drain in Langapur overflowed, causing waterlogging on the road leading to the village. As a result, vehicular movement has been severely disrupted.

According to locals, commuters now have to take a detour via Notankal to reach Langapur. Similarly, those traveling to Doublepur and several nearby villages are also facing serious difficulties.

