Heavy rains forecast in Telangana for next five days: IMD

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, on Thursday forecast heavy rains in several districts of Telangana over the next five days.

According to the daily weather report, heavy rain is likely to occur in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, heavy rain is likely in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

On Saturday, heavy rains may occur in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

On Sunday, the forecast includes Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy districts, while on Monday, heavy rains are likely in Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet districts.

The Met Centre also said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places across Telangana during the next seven days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are expected at isolated places during the next five days.

The southwest monsoon has been active over the state. In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded at a few places in Adilabad and at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Khammam, Mulugu and Nirmal districts.

Rain occurred at most places across Telangana during the same period, the report added.