Heavy Rains Hit Hyderabad; Waterlogging Reported in Gachibowli and Madhapur

Hyderabad experienced a sudden downpour on Friday evening, leading to significant rainfall in various parts of the city and resulting in waterlogging in several areas.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Madhapur recorded the highest rainfall of 58.8 mm, while Gachibowli saw nearly as much, with 56.8 mm. The rain caused waterlogging along the DLF route, which slowed down traffic and left many commuters stranded.

Other areas affected by the rainfall included Chandanagar, with 41.5 mm, and Lingampally, which recorded 38.5 mm. Further north, Kukatpally experienced 38.0 mm of rain, while Miyapur reported 27.5 mm. Streets in Madhapur and Hitex Junction were also reported to be waterlogged.

The heavy rainfall caused traffic disruptions in several busy regions, including Lingampally, Gachibowli, Madhapur, and Kondapur. Authorities are monitoring the situation as residents navigate the wet conditions.