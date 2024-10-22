Heavy Rains in Anantapur District Cause Severe Traffic Disruptions on NH-44

Penukonda, Anantapur: Torrential rains in Anantapur district have led to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas, particularly affecting traffic on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway-44 (NH-44).

The Pandameru stream, overflowing due to continuous heavy rains, inundated parts of the highway near Penukonda, causing significant disruption to vehicular movement.

In Guttur village, located in the Penukonda mandal, floodwaters poured over the highway, leaving many vehicles, including buses, stranded in the rising waters. The situation created a traffic snarl, with many travelers trapped in the chaos.

Local authorities and the police responded promptly, rushing to the site to manage the situation. Using heavy machinery such as JCBs, they worked to shift vehicles to safer ground and clear the traffic. Despite these efforts, the movement of vehicles remained heavily impacted, with traffic congestion stretching for miles.

The heavy rains have created a challenging situation for both commuters and residents of the affected areas. Authorities are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel until the water levels recede and normal traffic conditions are restored. Efforts are underway to monitor the situation and provide assistance to those in need.

The Anantapur district, already dealing with heavy rain over the past few days, continues to face challenges as more rainfall is expected in the coming days, raising concerns about further disruptions.