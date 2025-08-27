Heavy Rains in Hyderabad Force Release of Water from Twin Reservoirs

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains in the upper areas, the water level in the city’s twin reservoirs — Osman Sagar (Gandipet) and Himayat Sagar — has risen, forcing the release of water from both reservoirs. Following this situation, the Water Board officials have been put on high alert.

According to reports, the two gates of Gandipet have been raised by one foot each, and about 226 cusecs of water is being released into the Musi River. Similarly, 339 cusecs of water have been released through the two gates of Himayat Sagar.

Officials said that 250 cusecs of water are entering each of the two reservoirs, resulting in a significant increase in the flow of the Musi River.

The administration has appealed to citizens to avoid going near the riverbanks and to strictly follow precautionary measures.