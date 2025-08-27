Hyderabad

Heavy Rains in Hyderabad Force Release of Water from Twin Reservoirs

According to reports, the two gates of Gandipet have been raised by one foot each, and about 226 cusecs of water is being released into the Musi River.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf27 August 2025 - 16:52
Heavy Rains in Hyderabad Force Release of Water from Twin Reservoirs
Heavy Rains in Hyderabad Force Release of Water from Twin Reservoirs

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains in the upper areas, the water level in the city’s twin reservoirs — Osman Sagar (Gandipet) and Himayat Sagar — has risen, forcing the release of water from both reservoirs. Following this situation, the Water Board officials have been put on high alert.

According to reports, the two gates of Gandipet have been raised by one foot each, and about 226 cusecs of water is being released into the Musi River. Similarly, 339 cusecs of water have been released through the two gates of Himayat Sagar.

Officials said that 250 cusecs of water are entering each of the two reservoirs, resulting in a significant increase in the flow of the Musi River.

The administration has appealed to citizens to avoid going near the riverbanks and to strictly follow precautionary measures.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf27 August 2025 - 16:52
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button