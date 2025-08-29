Heavy Rains in Hyderabad Turn Roads into Rivers, IMD Warns of More Showers till Sept 2

Hyderabad: A sudden spell of heavy rain on Friday evening threw life out of gear across Hyderabad, with several areas of the city inundated and traffic movement coming to a grinding halt. For nearly an hour, the downpour battered central and western parts of the city, leaving residents struggling to commute and navigate through waterlogged streets.

Neighbourhoods including Himayatnagar, Narayanguda, Musheerabad, RTC Crossroads, Tank Bund, Amberpet, Kachiguda, OU Campus, Vidyanagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, Panjagutta and Khairatabad reported heavy showers. Low-lying localities were the worst affected, with water entering lanes, apartments, and shops. Many main roads resembled streams, forcing pedestrians and two-wheelers to wade through knee-deep water.

The rain also led to massive traffic snarls. Commuters stuck at Lakdikapool, Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Secretariat, Tank Bund, Telugu Thalli Flyover, IMAX Circle and NTR Gardens reported long delays. “It took me nearly 45 minutes to cover less than two kilometres. The entire road was jam-packed, and vehicles barely moved,” said a frustrated commuter near Panjagutta.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised Hyderabad residents to step out only if absolutely necessary, warning of more heavy showers in the coming days. Officials said the state could see rainfall until September 2, with light to very heavy showers forecast in several districts including Adilabad, Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla and Warangal.

With forecasts indicating that rains are likely to continue through the weekend, authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, avoid waterlogged roads, and stay updated with weather alerts.