Heavy Rains in Telangana for the Next 3 Days: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Hyderabad: In a crucial update for farmers and residents across Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to the possibility of light to moderate rainfall over the next three days.

Surface Trough Forms Over Northeast Bay of Bengal

According to the weather department, a surface trough has formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to extend the southwest monsoon winds across Telangana. This weather system is likely to bring light to moderate showers in multiple districts of the state.

Also Read: Hyderabad: One Injured as Police Open Fire at MLC Teenmaar Mallanna’s Office

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected

The forecast also indicates thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h in isolated areas. The public is advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions during this period of unstable weather.

Districts Under Yellow Alert

The following districts have been placed under yellow alert due to the likelihood of adverse weather:

Adilabad , Komaram Bheem Asifabad , Mancherial , Nirmal , Nizamabad , Jagitial , Rajanna Sircilla , Karimnagar , Peddapalli , Jayashankar Bhupalpally , Mulugu , Kothagudem , Nalgonda , Mahabubabad , Warangal , Hanamkonda ,

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, and Nagarkurnool.

Irrigation Projects Brimming Across Telugu States

Due to heavy upstream rainfall, major irrigation projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are reportedly reaching full capacity. Authorities have already opened the gates of some reservoirs to release excess water downstream. Rivers like Godavari and Krishna are flowing steadily, ensuring that there will be no shortage of water for agricultural purposes this season.