Heavy Rains in Telangana: IMD Issues Alert for Several Districts as Cyclone Brewing Over Arabian Sea

A low-pressure area formed over the south Konkan-Goa coast in the Arabian Sea early Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. It is expected to move northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Friday evening, with further strengthening likely thereafter.

Rainfall Expected Across Telangana for Two Days

Light to moderate rainfall is likely in many parts of Telangana over the next two days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Jagtial, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, and Warangal districts.

Favorable Conditions for Monsoon Onset in Kerala

The IMD added that conditions are favorable for the southwest monsoon to begin over Kerala in the next two to three days, signaling the official start of the monsoon season.

Temperatures Dip Significantly Below Normal

On Thursday, Nalgonda recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature at 35.5°C, while Medak had the highest minimum at 20.3°C. In most areas, temperatures were 6–10°C below normal. The IMD expects them to remain 5°C below normal for the next couple of days.