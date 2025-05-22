Heavy Rains in Telangana: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Multiple Districts

Heavy rains in Telangana prompt IMD to issue an orange alert for districts like Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, and Jagtial, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds till May 29.

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts of Telangana, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Districts likely to be most affected include Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, and Jagtial.

The alert, issued on Thursday by IMD-Hyderabad, also indicates the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in these regions.

Widespread Showers Predicted Across Telangana

Apart from the districts under the orange alert, widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across most parts of the state. These weather conditions are forecast to persist between May 23 and May 26, leading to a significant drop in day temperatures.

As per the IMD, maximum temperatures in Hyderabad and surrounding districts are likely to remain below 36 degrees Celsius during this period.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds to Continue till May 29

The Meteorological Department has also stated that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, will likely continue across Telangana till May 29. Residents are advised to remain alert and follow official safety advisories, particularly in areas with higher rainfall activity.

Authorities are on standby in affected districts to respond to any weather-related emergencies.