Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad; Thunderstorms Disrupt Traffic Across the City

Hyderabad: The weather in Hyderabad took a dramatic turn on Monday night as heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed various parts of the city. Rainfall began gradually around 8:30 p.m. and intensified rapidly, disrupting normal life in several localities.

Key Areas Affected by Rain and Thunderstorms

Prominent areas like Banjara Hills, Manikonda, Mehdipatnam, Hi-Tech City, Abids, Kothi, and Basheerbagh witnessed heavy downpours. A drizzle was also recorded in Banjara Hills’ MLA Colony and Krishnanagar. In Secunderabad and its surroundings, moderate to heavy rain was reported, while Panjagutta and Jubilee Hills saw intense rainfall with strong lightning.

Traffic Comes to a Standstill

The heavy rain severely impacted vehicular movement across the city. Traffic snarls were reported in Madhapur, Hitech City, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, SR Nagar, and Yousufguda. Commuters faced difficulties as water-logging and poor visibility slowed traffic to a crawl.

It continues to rain heavily in Uppal Stadium at Hyderabad, with some puddles now forming on the outfield. The entire ground is under covers.

Rains Batter Parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

In Andhra Pradesh, strong winds and heavy rain were reported in Kalujuvvalapadu village of Prakasam district. In Telangana, rain was recorded in several areas of the erstwhile Adilabad and Nizamabad districts, further adding to the weather-related disruption across the two states.

Authorities Urge Caution

With thunderstorms expected to continue intermittently, authorities have advised residents to stay indoors, avoid waterlogged areas, and exercise caution while commuting. Emergency teams have been alerted to respond to any rain-related incidents.