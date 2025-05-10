Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad; GHMC Issues Alert for Low-Lying Areas

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad experienced heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning on Friday evening, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in low-lying areas. Key locations including Begumpet, Secunderabad, Paradise, Narayanaguda, Himayatnagar, Ashoknagar, Musheerabad, Tarnaka, Old City, Amberpet, Ramanthapur, and Uppal witnessed intense downpours.

GHMC Advises Caution for Residents in Low-Lying Areas

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an alert, urging residents of low-lying areas to stay indoors and remain cautious. Emergency teams have been placed on standby to respond to any incidents of waterlogging or flooding.

Rainfall Also Reported in Karimnagar, Khammam, and Nizamabad Districts

In addition to Hyderabad, parts of unified Karimnagar, Khammam, and Nizamabad districts were also hit by sudden rains accompanied by strong winds. The downpour provided relief from the recent heatwave but caused minor damage in some regions due to gusty winds.

Traffic Disruptions and Waterlogging Reported in Several Areas

As a result of the rainfall, traffic came to a standstill in some parts of the city, with motorists facing difficulty navigating through water-logged roads. GHMC and traffic police teams are working to restore normalcy.

Citizens are advised to follow IMD (India Meteorological Department) updates and GHMC alerts for real-time weather information. Emergency helplines are active for any assistance required.