Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, Traffic Disrupted Across the City

Hyderabad: The skies over Hyderabad were dominated by thick nimbus clouds on Sunday, bringing heavy rainfall across the city. Light showers began around 3 p.m. in several areas, quickly escalating into intense downpours, according to the Meteorological Department. Officials have warned that heavy rain may continue over the next two to three hours.

Today, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated locations in Hyderabad as well as in Medchal, Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts. Meanwhile, Begumpet and surrounding parts of Secunderabad have already experienced heavy rainfall. In anticipation of the situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts to GHMC, HYDRA, DRF, and traffic authorities.

Several key areas of the city were hit hard, including LB Nagar, Hayatnagar, Abdullapur Met, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Film Nagar, Manikonda, Gachibowli, Hi-Tech City, and Nanakramguda. Other neighborhoods, such as SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Erragadda, Borabanda, Yusufguda, Sanath Nagar, and Moosapet, also received significant rainfall. The downpour extended to Kukatpally, KBHB, and Miyapur, causing widespread traffic disruptions.

Commuters faced severe difficulties navigating the flooded streets, and overflowing manholes added to the hazards. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and advising motorists to exercise caution while traveling.