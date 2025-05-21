Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad; IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Telangana

Hyderabad witnessed a sudden spell of heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon (May 21), with areas like Amberpet and Dilsukhnagar experiencing intense downpours. The skies turned overcast in several parts of the city, with no sign of sunshine throughout the day.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Entire State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert across Telangana, anticipating thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in multiple districts, including the capital city. The alert indicates the possibility of moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning.

Western Hyderabad Bears the Brunt

According to real-time weather trackers and citizen reports, West Hyderabad was the worst affected during the latest rain spell. Areas such as Patancheru, RC Puram, BHEL, Nallagandla, Serilingampally Zone, and Rajendranagar experienced steady showers for over an hour.

Severe Rainfall Predicted in South and West Zones

The rain system has shown signs of strengthening, with Rajendranagar, Attapur, Narsingi, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Hafeezpet, and Miyapur expected to face a heavy spell in the next hour. Experts warn that the weather conditions are ripe for a severe storm in certain pockets of the city.

Citizens Advised to Stay Cautious Amid Red Alert Conditions

Weather watchers have issued a red warning for Hyderabad, citing massive convergence and highly favorable ground conditions for severe weather. Citizens are urged to avoid travel in affected areas and stay updated through official weather bulletins.

Stay safe and follow traffic advisories and emergency updates as the situation develops.