Heavy Rains Lash Telangana: Record Rainfall Across Multiple Districts

Hyderabad: Telangana is currently experiencing intense rainfall across various regions, leading to significant water accumulation and disruption in several districts. The downpour has been particularly severe in Mahabubabad district, where several locations recorded substantial rainfall.

In Anugurthy, Mahabubabad district, an extraordinary 43.8 cm of rainfall was recorded, while Chinna Gudur saw 42.85 cm. Other areas in the district also witnessed heavy rainfall, with Nellikudur recording 41.65 cm, Peddanagaram 40.28 cm, and Kommulavancha 38.93 cm.

Datapalli and Mallial received 33.25 cm and 33 cm of rainfall, respectively, while Maripadu saw 32.4 cm, and Laknavaram recorded 28 cm. The district headquarters, Mahabubabad, itself received 27.25 cm of rain.

Warangal district also faced heavy rains, with Redlawada recording 43.55 cm and Kalida 27.88 cm. Meanwhile, in the erstwhile Khammam district, torrential rains led to widespread flooding, submerging several colonies. Floodwaters have entered school premises, and the Palair reservoir is facing a flood-like situation with a significant inflow of 40,000 cusecs of water.

In Wanaparthy district, the Sarala Sagar reservoir is witnessing severe water flow, leading to the submergence of several areas. The ongoing heavy rainfall across these districts has created challenging conditions, with authorities on high alert to manage the situation and provide relief to affected areas.

Residents in the affected regions are urged to stay indoors and take necessary precautions as the state continues to experience adverse weather conditions.