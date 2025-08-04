Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy Rains Near NIMS Hospital Cause Tree Fall, Vehicles Damaged: Video

A major accident occurred near NIMS Hospital on Monday evening due to strong winds and heavy rain. An old tree suddenly collapsed on the premises of NIMS (Punjagutta) as a result of the gusty winds.

Mohammed Yousuf 4 August 2025 - 18:27
Several two-wheelers parked near the hospital were severely damaged by the falling tree. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the vehicle owners suffered significant losses.

According to eyewitnesses, the tree fell suddenly with a loud crash during the rain, creating panic in the area for a short time. The local administration promptly began the process of removing the tree from the site.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rain and strong winds in the coming days. Citizens are advised to remain cautious and avoid parking vehicles near large trees.

