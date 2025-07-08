Heavy Rains to Lash Telangana for Next Three Days: IMD Issues Alerts

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across Telangana for the next three days, warning of intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts. The weather department has issued Orange and Yellow Alerts for various regions in the state, urging residents to stay alert.

Orange Alert for Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal Districts

On Tuesday, districts like Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and Nirmal are expected to witness very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Winds are forecast to blow at 40 to 50 km/h, and the IMD has accordingly issued an Orange Alert for these districts.

Also Read: Google Pixel 10 Series to Launch in India: Price, Specs, and Features Revealed

Heavy Rains to Continue on Wednesday

According to the forecast, Wednesday will bring heavy to moderate rains to the following regions:

Heavy Rainfall : Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal

: Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal Moderate Rainfall: Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy

Thunderstorms and wind gusts may accompany rainfall in several places.

Yellow Alert Issued for Thursday

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday (July 11) for the following districts, predicting thunderstorms with gusty winds and rainfall:

Adilabad

Asifabad

Nirmal

Mancherial

Jagtial

Nizamabad

Rajanna Sircilla

Karimnagar

Peddapalli

Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Kothagudem

Khammam

Mahabubabad

Warangal

Hanamkonda

Sangareddy

Vikarabad

Medak

Kamareddy

Residents in these regions are advised to take necessary precautions, especially in low-lying areas that may be prone to waterlogging or flash floods.

IMD Advises Caution Across Telangana

The IMD has urged citizens across Telangana to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors during thunderstorms, and keep emergency contacts handy. Commuters in urban areas like Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal should expect traffic disruptions due to waterlogging and poor visibility.