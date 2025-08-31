Hyderabad

Heavy Rains to Lash Telangana: IMD Issues 48-Hour Alert for Hyderabad and Districts

After a brief but pleasant break, thick clouds and rain-bearing systems have returned to Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf31 August 2025 - 19:37
Heavy Rains to Lash Telangana: IMD Issues 48-Hour Alert for Hyderabad and Districts
Heavy Rains to Lash Telangana: IMD Issues 48-Hour Alert for Hyderabad and Districts

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

After a brief but pleasant break, thick clouds and rain-bearing systems have returned to Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

On Sunday morning, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for almost all districts of Telangana for the next 48 hours. The forecast was made due to the formation of a low-pressure area (LPA) over the Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Department has issued a special alert for the northern districts of the state, while moderate to heavy rainfall has also been forecast for the remaining districts.

A heavy rainfall alert has additionally been issued for Hyderabad and its surrounding districts, including Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, and Yadadri-Bhongir.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf31 August 2025 - 19:37
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button