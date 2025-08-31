Heavy Rains to Lash Telangana: IMD Issues 48-Hour Alert for Hyderabad and Districts

After a brief but pleasant break, thick clouds and rain-bearing systems have returned to Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

On Sunday morning, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for almost all districts of Telangana for the next 48 hours. The forecast was made due to the formation of a low-pressure area (LPA) over the Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Department has issued a special alert for the northern districts of the state, while moderate to heavy rainfall has also been forecast for the remaining districts.

A heavy rainfall alert has additionally been issued for Hyderabad and its surrounding districts, including Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, and Yadadri-Bhongir.