Heavy Rains with Thundershowers in Hyderabad, More Rain Forecast Over the Next 48 Hours

Hyderabad: Several areas of Hyderabad witnessed sudden spells of rain accompanied by thundershowers on Monday afternoon, August 4, 2025, bringing much-needed relief from the recent dry spell. The dark clouds and thunderous sky quickly caught the attention of residents across the city.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the highest rainfall recorded till 3 p.m. was in Hayathnagar, which received 16.8 mm of rain. This was followed by 9 mm in Defence Colony (Hayathnagar), 3.3 mm in Saroornagar, and 2 mm in Bandlaguda.

In its latest bulletin issued on Monday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas over the next 48 hours.

Sources also reported that large-scale cumulonimbus clouds are developing over the city — a potential precursor to intense rainfall and thunderstorms. Citizens have been advised that up to 50 mm of rain could occur in a very short span of time, and are urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Both the city administration and the Meteorological Department have appealed to the public to closely monitor weather updates and take all necessary precautions to stay safe from any possible hazards.