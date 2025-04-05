Heavy Showers in Telangana: Yellow Alert Issued for These Districts on May 7-8 – Find Out Where

Hyderabad: Telangana is currently experiencing rainfall due to the influence of the droni, with the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre issuing a weather warning for heavy rains in several districts on May 7 and 8. The state is expected to see dry weather on Saturday and Sunday before the rains return next week.

Rainfall Predictions for May 7 and 8

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in various districts on May 7, accompanied by wind speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, potentially gusting to 40 kmph. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts, including:

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Nalgonda

Suryapet

Mahabubabad

Warangal

Hanamkonda

Janagama

Siddipet

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Mahbubnagar

Nagarkurnool

These areas are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning and possible rainfall at isolated places.

Weather Forecast and Temperature Rise

Over the next three days, temperatures in the state are expected to rise by two to four degrees Celsius. Residents of affected areas should be prepared for sudden weather changes, including gusty winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS), light to moderate rainfall has already occurred in isolated places like Warangal and Narayanpet in the past 24 hours.

Precautionary Measures

Residents in these districts are advised to stay alert for weather updates and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, especially in areas experiencing gusty winds and lightning.