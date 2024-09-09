Heavy to very heavy rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours in these Areas: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Mulugu districts of the state during the same period.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next three days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been active in Telangana.

Rain occurred at many places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.