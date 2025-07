Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Likely in Telangana on July 21: Met Dept

Hyderabad: Heavy Rain in Telangana: The Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana on Monday.

According to the daily weather report issued on Sunday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool districts.

Heavy Rain in Telangana: Heavy Rainfall Expected

Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy districts during the next 24 hours.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, and Vikarabad districts on Monday.

Isolated Places

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at most places across the state for the next seven days.

Met Department Warned

The Met Department also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated areas of all districts over the next four days. Strong surface winds with speeds between 30–40 kmph may also occur at isolated locations during this period.

The Southwest monsoon remains active over Telangana. In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Jogulamba Gadwal, Karimnagar, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Medak, Peddapalle, and Warangal districts. Rainfall was reported from many parts of the state.