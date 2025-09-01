IMD Issues Orange Alert: Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Predicted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The impact of the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal continues to be felt in Telangana. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of the state from Tuesday to Thursday.

Hyderabad and adjoining districts, including Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, and Yadadri Bhongir, are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. However, northern and eastern districts may record heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm.

Districts such as Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains. Similarly, Nizamabad and Rajanna Sircilla may also experience significant rainfall.

The IMD further cautioned that isolated places in Telangana could experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds (30–40 kmph). Authorities have urged the public to take necessary precautions and stay updated on weather forecasts.