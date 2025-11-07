Hyderabad

Heavy Traffic Jam at Tandur Bridge Causes Hour-Long Snarl-Up; Two Ambulances Stuck

Traffic came to a standstill on Friday near Tandur, as vehicles were caught in a heavy jam on the bridge leading towards Kodangal.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf7 November 2025 - 17:02
Vikarabad District: Traffic came to a standstill on Friday near Tandur, as vehicles were caught in a heavy jam on the bridge leading towards Kodangal. The congestion, which lasted for nearly an hour, caused major inconvenience to commuters and disrupted the movement of vehicles in both directions.

According to locals, the traffic jam extended across the bridge and adjoining roads, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. Even two ambulances were reportedly stuck in the gridlock, struggling to move through the packed lanes.

Residents and daily commuters expressed frustration, stating that such traffic snarls have become a routine problem in the area. They urged authorities to take immediate steps to manage traffic more effectively and prevent similar situations, especially during peak hours.

Despite repeated complaints, the situation remains unchanged, with the Tandur–Kodangal stretch frequently witnessing bottlenecks due to poor traffic regulation and increasing vehicle flow.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
