Heavy Traffic Jam at Tandur Bridge Causes Hour-Long Snarl-Up; Two Ambulances Stuck

Vikarabad District: Traffic came to a standstill on Friday near Tandur, as vehicles were caught in a heavy jam on the bridge leading towards Kodangal. The congestion, which lasted for nearly an hour, caused major inconvenience to commuters and disrupted the movement of vehicles in both directions.

According to locals, the traffic jam extended across the bridge and adjoining roads, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. Even two ambulances were reportedly stuck in the gridlock, struggling to move through the packed lanes.

Also Read: Saidabad Police Conduct Late-Night Vehicle Checks to Strengthen Public Safety

Residents and daily commuters expressed frustration, stating that such traffic snarls have become a routine problem in the area. They urged authorities to take immediate steps to manage traffic more effectively and prevent similar situations, especially during peak hours.

Despite repeated complaints, the situation remains unchanged, with the Tandur–Kodangal stretch frequently witnessing bottlenecks due to poor traffic regulation and increasing vehicle flow.