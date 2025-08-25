Heera Gold Scam: Nowhera Shaik Arrested in Warangal on Non-Bailable Warrant

WARANGAL: Nowhera Shaik, the primary accused in the multi-crore Heera Gold investment scam, was arrested by the Inthezargunj police in Warangal on Sunday. The arrest was carried out based on a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by a local court in connection with a 2021 fraud case.

The warrant was executed when Shaik appeared at the police station to fulfill conditional bail requirements for a separate matter. Citing the outstanding NBW, police took her into custody.

The Case Leading to the Arrest

The non-bailable warrant is linked to a case registered in 2021 with the Warangal police. The key details of this case include:

Complaint: A complaint was filed by three investors who alleged they were defrauded of a total of ₹33 lakh in a Heera Gold investment scheme.

Court Appearances: While Shaik was previously granted conditional bail in this case, she allegedly failed to appear for subsequent court hearings.

Warrant Issued: Due to her non-appearance, the Principal District and Sessions Judge Court of Warangal issued the NBW on August 20, 2024, leading to her arrest on Sunday.*

Ongoing Legal Battles and Investigation

This arrest is the latest development in a long series of legal challenges for Nowhera Shaik. The Heera Gold scam is a widespread financial case with investigations spanning multiple agencies and states.

Officials noted that Shaik faces around 33 similar cases registered against her across the country. Furthermore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is actively investigating the money laundering angle of the larger scam to trace the flow of investor funds.

Following her arrest, Shaik was held under the supervision of women police officers at the Warangal police station. She is scheduled to be produced in court on Monday morning.