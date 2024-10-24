Heightened Security at Dr. BR Ambedkar Statue as Tensions Persist, Dalit Groups Stage Brief Protest

In Hyderabad, tensions continued for the second consecutive day at the Dr. BR Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund, where police bolstered security by deploying additional forces and police vans to prevent any law-and-order issues. The Central Zone police took precautionary measures, responding to concerns after Dalit groups gathered briefly to protest. Senior police officials were actively overseeing the situation to ensure control on the ground.

Tensions initially escalated on Tuesday night when members of Dalit organizations demolished a recently constructed parapet wall around the statue. The protestors raised slogans against the increase in the wall’s height, condemning the development. The destruction of the wall led to a brief period of unrest, with some protestors being taken into preventive custody by the police.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) clarified that the wall was built as part of efforts to beautify key junctions in the city. The structure, designed to include a replica of the Parliament building, was intended to honor Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to the Indian Constitution and parliamentary democracy.

“The situation remains peaceful and under control,” said N. Sanjay Kumar, ACP Saifabad. He further confirmed that the police have increased their presence to manage any potential incidents.