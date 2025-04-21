Telangana: Helicopter Landing at Rythu Mahotsavam Triggers Chaos in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Tension gripped the Government Degree College grounds in Nizamabad after a helicopter carrying Telangana ministers landed near the venue of the Rythu Mahotsavam, damaging welcome arches and several stalls set up for the event.

Ministers’ Arrival Causes Panic at Venue

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy flew in from Hyderabad to inaugurate the three-day agricultural expo. Although a helipad was arranged close to the venue, the helicopter landed directly in the college grounds, kicking up a massive dust storm.

The powerful rotor winds damaged parts of the setup, including a few of the nearly 150 stalls and welcome arches, causing panic among the people and officials present. Attendees were seen running for cover as the dust cloud engulfed the area.

At Nizamabad's Rythu Mahotsav, Telangana Congress Ministers' reckless helicopter landing unleashed a dust storm, toppling welcome arches and stalls, injuring police, and ruining farmers' displayspic.twitter.com/PFpQN88sl4 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) April 21, 2025

Minor Injuries to Police Personnel

A few police personnel stationed at the site sustained minor injuries while trying to manage the crowd during the unexpected situation. However, officials later clarified that there were no major injuries or untoward incidents and all ministers were safe.

Second Helicopter Scare in a Week

This incident comes just days after another close call involving Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Last week, a fire broke out in dry grass near a helipad in Nagarkurnool as his helicopter approached to land for the Bhu Bharathi portal launch. Quick action by fire and police personnel averted any mishap.

Authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the deviation in the helicopter landing at the Nizamabad event, but the incident has sparked concerns about safety protocols at public gatherings involving VIPs.