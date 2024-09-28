Muslim World

Helicopter crash kills six in northwest Pakistan

A helicopter crash due to engine failure killed six persons on Saturday in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, officials said.

Safiya Begum28 September 2024 - 20:06
191 1 minute read
Helicopter crash kills six in northwest Pakistan
Helicopter crash kills six in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: A helicopter crash due to engine failure killed six persons on Saturday in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, officials said.

The crash took place in North Waziristan district of the province.

There were 14 people on board. The chartered helicopter of an oil field company crashed soon after takeoff due to a technical fault, officials said.

At least six persons were killed and eight were injured. The helicopter belonged to the Mari Petroleum Company, they said.

Of the 8 injured three are foreign pilots from Russia who have been shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Thal.

Any possibility of terrorism has been ruled out, sources said.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated into the unfortunate incident

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Faisal Karim Kundi expressed condolence over the tragic incident and sought a report from the concerned authorities into the chopper crash.

Tags
Safiya Begum28 September 2024 - 20:06
191 1 minute read

Related Articles

Hasan Nasrallah - the terror chief who guided Hezbollah to become world's 'most powerful non-state actor'

“From the Shadows: Hasan Nasrallah and the Unstoppable Rise of Hezbollah”

28 September 2024 - 16:08
Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut after another strike destroyed buildings

Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut after another strike destroyed buildings

28 September 2024 - 15:23
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah eliminated, confirms Israel

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah eliminated, confirms Israel

28 September 2024 - 14:53
Swat terror attack: Pak foreign ministry says had no idea diplomats were travelling together

Swat terror attack: Pak foreign ministry says had no idea diplomats were travelling together

27 September 2024 - 18:57
Back to top button