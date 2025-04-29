Help Us or Let My Son Die: A Mother’s Tearful Plea Outside Collector’s Office

Jangaon, Telangana: A deeply emotional and tragic incident unfolded in Telangana’s Jangaon district, where a mother made a heart-rending plea to government officials—either to provide her assistance or let her son die. The incident has gone viral on social media, drawing attention and empathy from across the state.

A Life of Struggle: Caring for a Disabled Son for 30 Years

Lakshmi, a daily wage laborer, has been caring for her physically disabled son for nearly 30 years. Her son was born with a congenital condition that left both his hands and legs paralyzed. Despite the overwhelming challenges, she has protected and cared for him like her own eyes, all while working hard as a daily laborer to make ends meet.

Denied Government Support Amid Rising Costs

In recent times, Lakshmi revealed that she has not been receiving crucial government welfare benefits. She lamented that her son’s disability pension of ₹4,000 is not even enough to cover the cost of essential diapers. She further stated that they have been denied access to key welfare schemes like Indiramma Housing (Indiramma Illu) and zero electricity bills (Zero Power Bill), despite her eligibility as a poor laborer.

Desperate Cry at Jangaon Collector’s Office

In a desperate bid for help, Lakshmi took her son to the Jangaon District Collector’s Office seeking aid. However, when no official came forward to address her grievances, she broke down in tears. Overwhelmed with emotion, she cried out, “Help me, or let my son die.” Her cry echoed through the premises, moving many onlookers to tears.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage on Social Media

A bystander captured the heartbreaking moment on video and uploaded it to social media. The clip quickly gained traction, sparking widespread outrage and sympathy. Netizens began tagging Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other government officials, urging them to take immediate action and support Lakshmi and her son.

Public Demands Urgent Government Response

As the video continues to circulate, public pressure is mounting on the government to respond with compassion and urgency. Citizens are calling for not just financial aid for Lakshmi, but also a broader review of how welfare schemes are being implemented for the disabled and underprivileged in Telangana.