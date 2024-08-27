‘Helping rapists valued in Didi’s Bengal’, Nadda slams police crackdown on ‘Nabanna Abhijan’

New Delhi: As chaotic scenes from the streets of Kolkata and Howrah filled the TV screens on Tuesday during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March to Secretariat) in protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Medical College and Hospital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharpened its attack on the Mamata Banerjee dispensation, accusing it of not just shielding the perpetrators of the ghastly crime, but also crushing the voice of the protesting students with police excesses.

Taking cognisance of police resorting to lathi charge and use of water cannons and tear gas shells against the portesters, BJP President J.P. Nadda said that the ‘disturbing’ images from the city has left the nation enraged and infuriated.

In further diatribe on the Trinamool Congress rule, he claimed that the criminals and rapists have been ‘let loose’ in the state while those who are raising voice for women’s safety are being crushed.

Taking to X, the BJP President said, “The images of police highhandedness from Kolkata have angered every person who values democratic principles. In Didi’s West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it’s a crime to speak for women’s safety.”

Days after the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old junior doctor, the students on Tuesday organised a protest march to state Secretariat Nabanna. While the protestors marched, the city police used tear gas shells and water cannons to stop them.

As per sources, no permission was given for the protest march while the ruling Trinamool Congress alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to create unrest during the rally.

“Everybody saw how BJP goons broke barricades and attacked the police. Policemen have been injured yet they maintained restraint. BJP goons are creating trouble, and now they have called a bandh… Normal life should not be affected,” said Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Bengal unit of the BJP has called for a 12-hour general strike in the state on Wednesday to condemn the police action against the protesters taking part in the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ march.

Located in the Mandirtala area of Howrah district adjacent to Kolkata, Nabanna is the state Secretariat from where the Government of West Bengal operates. It houses the offices of the Chief Minister and other top ministers and officials.