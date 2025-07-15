Hem Kumari Missing Case: 19-Year-Old Migrant Labourer Disappears from Shamshabad

Hyderabad: Hem Kumari Missing Case: A 19-year-old woman named Hem Kumari, who migrated from Chhattisgarh to work as a labourer, has gone missing from her residence in Madanapalle, under the jurisdiction of Shamshabad Rural Police Station.

Hem Kumari Missing Case: Migrant Family Living on Daily Wages

Hem Kumari had been living in Madanapalle and working as a daily-wage labourer to support herself. Her mother and two brothers had also migrated with her and were engaged in similar work. On the day of the incident, all three family members had gone out for work, leaving Hem Kumari alone at home.

Missing Upon Return

When the family returned from work, they found that Hem Kumari was not at home. After searching the nearby areas and checking with relatives and neighbors, they were unable to find any trace of her.

Police Register Missing Case, Investigation Underway

Following the failed attempts to locate her, the family approached the Shamshabad Rural Police Station and filed a complaint. A missing case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation to trace the missing woman.

Authorities are seeking public assistance and urging anyone with information about Hem Kumari’s whereabouts to come forward.