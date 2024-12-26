Hema Malini celebrates ‘girl power’ by twinning with daughter and granddaughters

Mumbai: Veteran actress Hema Malini celebrated the spirit of ‘girl power’ in a delightful way by twinning with her daughter, Esha Deol, and granddaughters, Radhya and Miraya.

Esha posted a picture of them dressed in matching outfits. The pictures, featuring three generations, show Hema wearing matching outfits with Esha and her kids. Hema, dressed in a green ensemble, stood beside her daughter Esha, who wore a similar outfit. The granddaughters, Radhya and Miraya, added to the charm of the moment with their cute smiles and coordinated looks.

Sharing these photos on her Instagram handle, Esha captioned it, “It’s a girl power Merry Christmas at ours, love & joy to you all.” The first image showed Hema and Esha flaunting their radiant smiles while posing together. In the second one, Esha is seen bonding with her little daughter, with a decorated Christmas tree in the background.

Esha, who is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, issued a joint statement in February this year, announcing that her marriage to Bharat Takhtani had ended.

The statement read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate it if our privacy is respected.”

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, who tied the knot in 2012, share two daughters – Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019.

On the work front, Esha, half-sister to actors Bobby and Sunny Deol, and cousin to actor Abhay Deol, featured in several films like “Dhoom,” “Dus,” and “No Entry.” She made her acting comeback in 2023 with the thriller series “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness” alongside actor Ajay Devgn.

Esha Deol also appeared in the series “Invisible Woman” alongside actor Suniel Shetty. The action-packed show, backed by Yoodlee Films, marked Shetty’s digital debut. The two have previously worked together in films such as “LOC Kargil” and “Cash.”