Hema Malini Expresses Gratitude to Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia After Vrindaban Mahotsav Performance

A Heartfelt Thank You to a Music Legend

Mumbai: Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini recently expressed her gratitude to legendary Indian music composer Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

On Tuesday, Hema Malini took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her performance at the Vrindaban Mahotsav, held a few days ago.

Special Performance at Vrindaban Mahotsav

In her post, Hema Malini penned a heartfelt note, thanking Pandit Chaurasia for inviting her to perform at the prestigious event.

“Ever grateful to Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia Ji for inviting me to perform at the Vrindaban Mahotsav on 14th March at Bhubaneshwar. My performance included the glories of Mother Lakshmi, Shiv Ji, the kritis on Jagannath Ji by Oriya poet Shalabeg and Tulsidas in Hanuman, which ended with a number of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Venue: Rabindra Mandap.”

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia’s Contribution to Indian Music

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia has been a pivotal figure in shaping Indian classical and mainstream music. His flute compositions have graced iconic Bollywood films such as:

Chandni

Silsila

Faasle

Vijay

Parampara

Darr

These films, all directed by Yash Chopra, have given Indian cinema some of its most memorable soundtracks, influencing generations of music lovers.

Hema Malini’s Social Initiatives

Apart from her artistic endeavors, Hema Malini has been actively involved in social awareness campaigns. Last year, she participated in a cleanliness drive rally to promote hygiene and sanitation.

Sharing pictures from the rally on Instagram, she wrote:

“At the Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan, participating in a rally of 200 children organised by the Mayor Shri Vinod Agarwal & the Municipal Commissioner Shri Shashank Chaudhary to create public awareness about the importance of ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ i.e. cleanliness & hygiene.”

Hema Malini’s Political and Cultural Contributions

On the political front, Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive time. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she secured 6,71,293 votes, defeating her nearest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh, who received 3,77,822 votes.

Apart from politics, she is also a trained classical dancer, having studied Kuchipudi under Vempati Chinna Satyam and Mohiniattam with Kalamandalam Guru Gopalakrishnan. She has performed various dance roles, including Narasimha and Rama in Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas.

Honored with the Padma Shri

For her immense contributions to Indian cinema and culture, Hema Malini was honored with the Padma Shri in 2000, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.