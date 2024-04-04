Hema Malini filed nomination from Mathura

Mathura: Actress and two-time Member of Parliament Hema Malini on Thursday filed her nomination from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.

Hema Malini filed her nomination in the presence of Jal Shakti Minister in Uttar Pradesh government Swatantra Dev Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Tejveer Singh, Baldev MLA Puran Prakash and Maat MLA Rajesh Chaudhary.

Hema Malini, representing the BJP, has been elected as the Member of Parliament from Mathura in both the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha.

Demonstrating faith in her leadership once again, the party has nominated her from Mathura for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections.