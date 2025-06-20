Hema Malini Fulfills Promise to Mathura With ₹6,200 Cr Road Projects

Mumbai: Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini has shared a major update on infrastructure development in her Mathura constituency, fulfilling a long-standing promise to improve the region’s traffic conditions and connectivity.

Taking to Instagram, Hema Malini revealed that two crucial road projects have been successfully completed after her persistent follow-ups with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The projects include:

66-km stretch from Mathura to Hathras constructed at a cost of ₹1,700 crore

constructed at a cost of 256-km road from Mathura to Bareilly built for ₹4,500 crore

"The beautiful road depicted in the photos below have been completed by Hon. Minister Nitin Gadkari ji, after my almost daily appeals to ease the traffic jams in Raya," wrote Hema Malini. "I hope this solves the problem now and the people are happy."

She also emphasized her dedication, adding, “I have kept my promise to the people of Mathura to do whatever I can during my tenure as MP.”

Hema Malini Spends Emotional Day With Vrindavan Widows at Krishna Kutir

In addition to her development efforts, Hema Malini recently visited Krishna Kutir, a shelter home for widows in Vrindavan. The actress-turned-politician spent time engaging with the residents, listening to their stories, and understanding their needs.

Describing the experience as “heart-wrenching,” Hema Malini shared photos from her visit and announced that she had gifted a golf cart to the shelter, helping the residents travel easily to nearby temples in Mathura and Vrindavan.

“They were so happy to interact with me and I promised to help them with their complaints,” she wrote in her post.

Development, Dignity, and Dedication: Hema Malini’s Vision for Mathura

From large-scale road construction to compassionate outreach, Hema Malini has focused on a dual approach — infrastructure development and community care. Her tenure as MP has seen several key initiatives aimed at improving quality of life for Mathura’s residents, especially women and the elderly.

With the completion of these major road projects and her support for shelter homes, Hema Malini has reiterated her commitment to delivering on promises and serving her constituency with dedication.