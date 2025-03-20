Hema Malini Showers Praises on Daughter Esha Deol After Watching ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Esha Deol is set to return to the big screen with Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’. The much-anticipated film had its grand premiere in Udaipur, attended by Esha’s mother and legendary actress Hema Malini.

Hema Malini Applauds Esha’s Performance

After watching the film, Hema Malini took to Instagram to express her admiration for her daughter’s performance. She praised Esha’s mature, dignified, and wholesome acting, along with the work of the other cast members.

“Watched Esha in ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ at the premiere last night. Under Vikram Bhatt’s able direction, so proud that Esha has given a mature, dignified, wholesome performance as have all the other artistes. Anupam Kher was, as in all his films, the complete artiste.

The film is based on the true story of a doctor. Gave me such pleasure and satisfaction to watch a well-made film on the big screen. You must all watch this excellent movie, releasing tomorrow – 21st March – at the theatres and give a boost to such productions,” she wrote.

Adah Sharma’s Performance Earns Praise

Actress Adah Sharma has also received high praise from viewers who got an early glimpse of the film.

Excited about the positive response, Adah stated, “It means the world to me that people were so touched they were crying. And if they think my performance was even more emotional than ‘The Kerala Story,’ that makes me even happier. I give each performance my all, and I’m very fortunate that the audience accepts me in all kinds of roles—be it horror (‘1920’), comedy (‘Sunflower Season 2’), action (‘Commando’), or drama.”

Inspired by a True Story

‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ is reportedly based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the renowned Indira IVF chain.

Star-Studded Cast and Direction

Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, the film features a talented cast including Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney, among others.

The film is set to release in theatres on March 21 and is expected to leave a lasting impact on audiences.