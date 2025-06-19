Hema Malini voices concern over fading reading culture on National Reading Day

Mumbai: On the occasion of National Reading Day (June 19), celebrated across India to honor the legacy of P.N. Panicker, veteran actress and parliamentarian Hema Malini voiced her concern about the declining reading culture in today’s digital-driven world.

Books Are a Calming Influence, Says Hema Malini

Taking to Instagram, the Sholay and Baghban actress shared a photo of herself reading and emphasized how reading, especially spiritual books, helps her stay grounded amid a hectic lifestyle.

“I have always maintained an active life. Sometimes, in the middle of it all, I like to read a spiritual book that reconnects me to my purpose and the people I serve,” she shared.

A Call to the Youth: Reconnect with the Joy of Reading

Urging the younger generation to revive the habit of reading, Hema Malini described it as a powerful tool for personal growth and imagination. She encouraged everyone to rediscover the mental and emotional benefits of reading in a world increasingly dominated by screens.

Supports the ‘IndiaReadsIndiaRises’ Campaign

Hema Malini expressed her support for the #IndiaReadsIndiaRises campaign, initiated by Reeta Gupta and Meenakshi Lekhi. As part of the movement, she urged people to dedicate one hour to reading from 4 PM to 5 PM on June 19, promoting national awareness and literacy.

Remembering P.N. Panicker – The Library Man of India

The actress reminded followers about the significance of the day, which honors Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker, known as the Father of the Library and Literacy Movement in India. His pioneering efforts laid the foundation for Kerala’s remarkable literacy success and inspired a nationwide reading culture.

Final Message to Citizens

Hema Malini concluded with a call to action: