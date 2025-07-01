Here’s how Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Anupam Kher’s film ‘Tanvi the Great’

Mumbai: Actress and newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has shown her support for veteran actor Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial venture, Tanvi The Great. On Tuesday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to express her admiration for the film’s trailer.

“Congratulations @anupamkherji and the whole team of Tanvi The Great, really enjoyed the trailer, eagerly looking forward to the film,” she wrote.

Anupam Kher and Kangana’s Professional Bond

Kher played the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana’s directorial Emergency. During its promotions, he commended Kangana as one of the finest directors he has ever worked with, reflecting their mutual respect and camaraderie.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Netizens Lash Out at Traffic Police – Focus on Traffic, Not Just Challans

‘Tanvi The Great’: A Glimpse Into the Story

The trailer for Tanvi The Great was released on June 30 across social media platforms. It introduces Tanvi, a determined and unique young girl with a dream of joining the Indian Army. The character stands out for her strength, brilliance, and her journey as a person on the autism spectrum.

A Tribute to the ‘Different But No Less’

Sharing insights about the film, Anupam Kher stated:

“Everyone who watches Tanvi The Great will walk away a little kinder, perhaps even changed. It’s my tribute to every person who is different but no less. This is the story of an autistic, brilliant, and fiercely determined girl.”

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Tanvi The Great marks the acting debut of Shubhangi, with a powerful ensemble cast including:

Jackie Shroff

Arvind Swami

Boman Irani

Pallavi Joshi

Karan Tacker

Nasser

Special appearances are made by Anupam Kher and Iain Glen of Game of Thrones fame.

Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Tanvi The Great is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025.