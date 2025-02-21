Here’s how Suraj Venjaramoodu convinced Prithiviraj to make him a part of Empuraan!

Chennai: Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who is all set to play the role of Sajanachandran in the highly anticipated political drama L2: Empuraan, recently revealed how he convinced director Prithviraj Sukumaran to include him in the film.

The Funny Conversation That Led to Suraj’s Role in Empuraan

Suraj Venjaramoodu shared the story of how he managed to secure a role in the sequel to Lucifer during an interaction with actor Mohanlal, who plays the lead in Empuraan. In a video clip shared by Mohanlal, Suraj explained that the conversation took place on the sets of the 2019 film Driving Licence, where both Suraj and Prithviraj acted together.

Suraj recalled the moment he told Prithviraj, “I watched Lucifer and liked it,” to which Prithviraj simply replied, “Thank you, bro.” However, Suraj pointed out a flaw in the film that no one else had noticed. When Prithviraj asked what the flaw was, Suraj humorously said, “The biggest flaw in Lucifer is that I wasn’t in it.”

Prithviraj burst out laughing upon hearing this, and Suraj then jokingly told him, “You are making the second part, Empuraan, right? You must fix that flaw.” Prithviraj promised to rectify it, leading to a call a few days later, where he confirmed to Suraj, “Bro, I’m fixing that flaw now!” This exchange, which began as a playful conversation, ultimately led to Suraj joining the cast of Empuraan.

Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Character in Empuraan

Suraj Venjaramoodu also spoke about his role in Empuraan, revealing that he plays Sajanachandran, a political leader who plays a significant role in Kerala’s politics. His character is set to be an integral part of the film’s storyline, adding to the high expectations surrounding this eagerly awaited sequel.

L2: Empuraan – A Sequel to the Blockbuster Lucifer

L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and features Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The story has been written by Murali Gopy, with music by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

The first part of the franchise, Lucifer, which was Prithviraj’s directorial debut, became a massive hit in 2019. It grossed over Rs 200 crore and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. With such overwhelming success, the expectations for Empuraan have skyrocketed.

Anticipation for the Sequel

The sequel to Lucifer is slated to release on March 27, 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the franchise. The involvement of powerhouse actors like Mohanlal and Suraj Venjaramoodu, combined with the direction of Prithviraj, makes Empuraan one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year.