Here’s what Wamiqa Gabbi has to share about ‘Jubilee 2’

New Delhi: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, has shared a brief update regarding the much-anticipated second season of the critically acclaimed series Jubilee.

‘Jubilee 2’ Is in the Writing Stage

While speaking to IANS, Wamiqa revealed that Jubilee 2 is currently in the writing phase.

“I think it’s in writing. I only know this much. I have no idea what they are writing, I am also waiting to know more about it,” she said.

The original Jubilee, released in 2023, was created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and featured an ensemble cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ram Kapoor.

A Quick Look Back at ‘Jubilee’

The period drama series is set in the golden era of Indian cinema and is known for its rich storytelling, poetic narrative, and exploration of ambition, love, and betrayal through its compelling characters.

Wamiqa’s Upcoming Film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’

Wamiqa is gearing up for the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf, directed by Karan Sharma.

The film tells the story of Ranjan, a small-town boy from Banaras who secures a government job to marry his love, Titli, but ends up breaking a vow made to Lord Shiva—leading to divine consequences.

Production and Music Details

The romantic comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. The film’s soundtrack is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Vocals are provided by Tanishk Bagchi and Madhubanti Bagchi. The movie is set to hit theatres on May 9.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Career Highlights

Wamiqa made her acting debut in Jab We Met (2007) and rose to prominence with Punjabi hits like Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, Nikka Zaildar 2, and Nikka Zaildar 3. She has also appeared in Tamil and Malayalam films including Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and Godha.

She gained wider recognition for her roles in Hindi OTT series such as Grahan, Mai: A Mother’s Rage, and Modern Love Mumbai. Her performances in Jubilee and Khufiya (2023) marked major turning points in her career.