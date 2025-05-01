Hero Splendor Returns in a Bold New Avatar with Powerful Features at an Affordable Price

New Delhi: Hero Splendor has long been one of India’s most beloved and trusted commuter motorcycles. Now, Hero MotoCorp may be planning to launch a 125cc version of the iconic Splendor, which could combine brand trust with more power and modern features.

Design: Familiar Yet Fresh

The upcoming Hero Splendor 125 is expected to retain the classic, simple, and rugged design language that made it a household name. However, Hero is likely to add a few modern touches to enhance its appeal:

New and attractive graphics

LED DRL or LED headlamp in higher variants

Stylish alloy wheels

Slightly muscular or redesigned fuel tank

New color options

Engine and Performance

The Hero Splendor 125 will most likely feature the same 125cc air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that powers the Hero Glamour:

Power: Around 10.7 PS

Torque: 10.6 Nm

Equipped with PGM-FI technology and i3S (Idle Stop-Start System)

and 5-speed gearbox

Expected mileage: 55 to 65 kmpl

Smart Features

To stay competitive in the 125cc segment, the new Splendor is expected to offer several tech-savvy features:

Semi-digital or fully digital instrument console

USB mobile charging port

Bluetooth connectivity (in higher trims)

CBS (Combi Brake System) with optional front disc brake

with optional front disc brake Comfortable seat and upright riding posture

Price and Competition

The expected price range for the Hero Splendor 125 is ₹80,000 to ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), making it a budget-friendly yet powerful commuter. The bike will compete directly with: