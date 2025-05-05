Hero to Launch Splendor Electric Bike by 2027: A Game-Changer in India’s EV Market

Hero MotoCorp, India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, is gearing up to launch a new electric version of its iconic Splendor bike, aiming to revolutionize the EV segment in India. With the Splendor already being the best-selling motorcycle in the country for years, Hero plans to leverage its popularity to make a major impact in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Electric Splendor Under Development Since 2022

The electric Splendor bike has been in development for nearly two years at Hero’s advanced R&D facility in Jaipur. Internally codenamed AEDA, this ambitious project aims to deliver an electric bike that retains the Splendor’s affordability, reliability, and mass-market appeal. The launch is expected in 2027.

More Affordable VIDA Electric Scooters in the Pipeline

In addition to the electric Splendor, Hero is working on more budget-friendly VIDA electric scooters. These new models will be priced similarly to petrol scooters, offering better value for money under the internal project name ACPD. Hero’s existing VIDA scooters are already seeing moderate success with monthly sales between 6,000 to 7,000 units.

Lynx Electric Dirt Bike and Premium EVs to Launch Soon

Hero also plans to enter the performance and dirt bike EV segments with the launch of Lynx, an electric dirt bike, in 2026. In partnership with US-based premium EV brand Zero Motorcycles, Hero will launch high-performance electric bikes equivalent to 350cc+ petrol bikes, targeting launch around FY 2026-27.

Hero’s Ambitious Sales Target: 5 Lakh EVs Annually

Hero MotoCorp aims to sell 5 lakh electric two-wheelers annually, translating to 40,000–50,000 units per month. With its expanding EV portfolio, Hero is on track to achieve this target, provided its strategic rollouts continue on schedule.

Hero to Electrify India’s Youth-Focused Segment

Recognizing the demand among younger riders, Hero is also developing electric bikes equivalent to 150cc–250cc petrol motorcycles. This would help the brand capture a large share of the youth-centric and commuter segment in the growing EV market.