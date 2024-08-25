Hezbollah attacks damaged civil infrastructure: Israel

Jerusalem: Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah has launched retaliatory strikes against Israel, but the attacks have not achieved their intended goals, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee told Sputnik on Sunday.

“Hezbollah’s attacks in response to the assassination of one of their commanders, Fuad Shukr, did not achieve their goals, but they caused minor damage in some civilian areas,” Adraee said.

Most of the targets were intercepted, including by the use of aviation, naval and air defense systems, preventing the destruction of targets, primarily those listed in the Hezbollah statement.

Hezbollah and Israel exchanged rocket attacks on Sunday. Hezbollah said it fired over 320 rockets and dozens of drones toward Israel in retaliation for the killing of senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last month. The Israeli military said that about 100 warplanes had hit more than 1,000 Hezbollah projectiles aimed at northern and central Israel.