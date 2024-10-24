Middle East

Hezbollah confirms attack on Israeli military company in Tel Aviv suburbs

Hezbollah has said it attacked the Israel Military Industries Ltd., also referred to as Ta'a, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with missiles.

Abdul Wasi24 October 2024 - 09:59
Hezbollah confirms attack on Israeli military company in Tel Aviv suburbs
Hezbollah confirms attack on Israeli military company in Tel Aviv suburbs

Beirut/Jerusalem: Hezbollah has said it attacked the Israel Military Industries Ltd., also referred to as Ta’a, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with missiles.

Hezbollah, in a statement, said on Wednesday night that the strike “hit its targets accurately”.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that four projectiles were launched on Wednesday evening from Lebanon towards central Israel, adding two of them were intercepted and two others fell, with no casualties reported.

Meanwhile, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news, citing Palestinian sources, reported that one projectile fell near Qalqilya city in the West Bank, slightly injuring a man and damaging a car.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

In early October, Israel also launched a ground operation near the southern Lebanese border, allegedly to further cripple Hezbollah’s capabilities.

Source
IANS
Tags
Abdul Wasi24 October 2024 - 09:59

Related Articles

Israeli airstrike hits residential building in Damascus, casualties reported

Israeli airstrike hits residential building in Damascus, casualties reported

24 October 2024 - 12:12
5 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing across Gaza

5 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing across Gaza

24 October 2024 - 10:14
10 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

10 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

24 October 2024 - 10:09
3 Gaza civil defence staffers injured in Israeli drone attack

3 Gaza civil defence staffers injured in Israeli drone attack

24 October 2024 - 10:04
Back to top button