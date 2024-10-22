Hezbollah fires 20 rockets at N. Israel, Tel Aviv

Jerusalem: Hezbollah launched on Tuesday morning about 20 rockets at the Tel Aviv area and northern Israel.

Five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the Tel Aviv area, with the majority intercepted, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

About 15 more projectiles were launched toward the Upper Galilee and northern Golan Heights. “Some of the projectiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

A man was lightly injured by shrapnel in the south of Haifa, Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said. A residential building and a vehicle in the area sustained light damage, according to the police.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the group targeted a military base in Haifa and the Glilot compound, where the Mossad headquarters and Unit 8200, an elite cyber intelligence unit, are located.