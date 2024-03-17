Middle East

Hezbollah-Israel conflict causes 350-mln-USD loss in S. Lebanon

The Hezbollah-Israel conflict on the Lebanese southern border has caused an indirect cost of 350 million U.S. dollars, local news service Lebnan News reported on Sunday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Hezbollah-Israel conflict causes 350-mln-USD loss in S. Lebanon
Hezbollah-Israel conflict causes 350-mln-USD loss in S. Lebanon

Beirut: The Hezbollah-Israel conflict on the Lebanese southern border has caused an indirect cost of 350 million U.S. dollars, local news service Lebnan News reported on Sunday.

Related Stories
Civilian killings in Gaza by Israel risks wider war in Middle East: Hezbollah
Huge installation in Tel Aviv calls for death penalty for Hamas
Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza ground offensive, total reaches 33
Israel intensifies ground offensive in Gaza
Israel could pull off invasion, but planning for day after is tougher part

Lebnan News said that the loss is due to the partial and complete destruction of houses and infrastructure, as well as the burning of agricultural lands.

“Around 10 million square meters of agricultural land and forests were burned,” said the report.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 362 people on the Lebanese side, including 238 Hezbollah members and 72 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button