Hezbollah-Israel conflict causes 350-mln-USD loss in S. Lebanon

Beirut: The Hezbollah-Israel conflict on the Lebanese southern border has caused an indirect cost of 350 million U.S. dollars, local news service Lebnan News reported on Sunday.

Lebnan News said that the loss is due to the partial and complete destruction of houses and infrastructure, as well as the burning of agricultural lands.

“Around 10 million square meters of agricultural land and forests were burned,” said the report.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 362 people on the Lebanese side, including 238 Hezbollah members and 72 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.