Hezbollah launches rockets on Israeli military base

Beirut: Hezbollah launched multiple Katyusha rocket barrages at a military base in northern Israel on Monday, in retaliation for Israeli strikes on villages in southern Lebanon the previous day.

Hezbollah media reported that the rockets targeted the “newly established headquarters” of the Israel Defense Forces’ 146th Division in Gaaton, a town located in northern Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IDF confirmed that Hezbollah fired around 30 rockets from Lebanon into the Western Galilee on Monday, with many landing in open areas near Kibbutz Kabri. There were no reported injuries.

Lebanese military sources, speaking anonymously, said an Israeli airstrike on the village of Maaroub in southern Lebanon late on Sunday injured 12 civilians and destroyed several homes.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center confirmed the injuries, including 11 Syrians and one Lebanese, with two critical cases — a woman and a 5-month-old girl.

Tensions remain high in Lebanon following Israel’s attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs on July 30, which killed senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor and seven others.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has vowed a ‘decisive’ and ‘painful’ response to the Israeli raid.