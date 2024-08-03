Hezbollah military official killed in air strike in Lebanon

Beirut: A Hezbollah military official was killed on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting his car in southern Lebanon, military sources said.

The Lebanon military sources told Xinhua that an Israeli drone fired three air-to-ground missiles at a car traveling on the main road in the southwestern municipality of Bazourieh, killing its driver, whose body was transferred by ambulance to the Italian hospital in the city of Tyre.

The victim was identified as Ali Nazih Abdul Ali, a Hezbollah military official from the southwestern Lebanese town of Aaitat, who was active in the western sector of the border area, according to the sources.

In addition, Israel on Friday night carried out three raids targeting trucks loaded with food supplies in the Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali area on the Syrian-Lebanese border, which led to the injury of a Syrian driver, the sources added.

A state of anticipation and caution prevails in Lebanon following Israel’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Tuesday, which killed a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’s attack on Israel the day before.

Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.