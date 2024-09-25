Middle East

Hezbollah says attacking camps, settlements in Israel

Hezbollah attacked multiple targets in northern Israel including military headquarters and settlements, using artillery and missiles in defence of Lebanon and its people.

Beirut: Hezbollah attacked multiple targets in northern Israel including military headquarters and settlements, using artillery and missiles in defence of Lebanon and its people.

In an official statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah reported that its fighters shelled the Dado base, home to the Israeli Northern Command, and the Eliakim military camp near Haifa using Fadi 2 missiles. The assault also struck the kibbutzim of HaGoshrim and Gesher Haziv, as well as the village of Qatsrin.

Lebanese military sources indicated that over 200 surface-to-surface missiles were fired from southern Lebanon at northern Israel. Hezbollah has recently deployed its ‘Fadi’ missile series, including Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Fadi 3, for the first time in the 11-month conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Israeli Air Force executed more than 100 airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, including a centre for the Islamic Health Authority in Nabatieh, resulting in the deaths of 10 medical staff.

Israel launched its most extensive airstrikes against Lebanon since 2006 on Monday and Tuesday, causing over 550 fatalities and injuring more than 1,800 individuals nationwide.

The significant escalation has heightened concerns about the possibility of a full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with fears that other nations could also become involved.

