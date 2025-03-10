Hezbollah Vows to End Israeli Presence in Lebanon, Reaffirming Commitment to Defense

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem has reiterated that the group will not allow any Israeli presence in southern Lebanon, emphasizing Hezbollah’s strong commitment to defending Lebanon’s sovereignty. Speaking in a televised interview with al-Manar TV, Qassem stated that despite a ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah remains fully prepared to respond to any threats.

Qassem highlighted that while Hezbollah ceased operations under the ceasefire, the group has maintained military readiness throughout the past two months. He pointed out that Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement numerous times, stressing that the terms of the agreement clearly require Israel to withdraw beyond the Litani River, which has not yet occurred.

Hezbollah’s Commitment to National Stability and Security

On domestic matters, Qassem emphasized Hezbollah’s commitment to national stability and governance. He reiterated that the security forces should have exclusive authority over internal security. However, Qassem maintained that Hezbollah’s weapons remain crucial in confronting Israel, given the “existential threat” Israel poses to Lebanon. He argued that resistance against Israel is Lebanon’s right, which Hezbollah will continue to uphold.

Hezbollah’s Role in Lebanon’s Reconstruction

Qassem also touched on Lebanon’s post-war reconstruction, declaring that rebuilding war-torn areas should be the responsibility of the Lebanese state. He emphasized Hezbollah’s ongoing role in Lebanon’s political and military affairs, affirming that the group’s resistance would persist as long as Israeli threats remained.

Ongoing Tensions and Israeli Violations of Ceasefire Agreement

A ceasefire agreement brokered by the US and France, reached on November 27, 2024, put an end to more than a year of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. The agreement mandated Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon within 60 days. However, Israel has failed to fully comply, maintaining a presence in five strategic locations along the border, citing ongoing threats from Hezbollah.

Recent incidents of violence include Israeli gunfire near the northern entrance of Kafr Kila village in southern Lebanon, which injured a Lebanese soldier and a civilian. Another explosion in the border village of Blida wounded a civilian collecting scrap metal. Both incidents highlight the continued volatility along the Israeli-Lebanese border despite the ceasefire.

Hezbollah’s Continued Resistance Against Israeli Occupation

As tensions remain high, Hezbollah’s leadership has vowed that the group’s resistance will continue as long as Israeli forces remain in Lebanese territory. The group has expressed its determination to ensure Israel’s full withdrawal from southern Lebanon, maintaining that Lebanon’s sovereignty and security are paramount.