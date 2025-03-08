Hidden Mughal-Era Treasure? Frenzied Locals Dig Up Fields at Night Near Historic Fort

Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh: A wave of treasure hunting gripped a village near the historic Asirgarh Fort in Burhanpur after rumors of buried Mughal-era gold spread among locals. Hundreds of people gathered at night, digging feverishly in search of hidden riches.

Videos Show Night-Time Treasure Hunt

Several videos circulating on social media show people using torches and metal detectors to scour the land, believing that gold coins are buried beneath. Some locals even claimed to have discovered treasure, but no official confirmation has been made so far.

Landowners Frustrated as Fields Get Damaged

The digging frenzy has left landowners frustrated as their fields have been disturbed. Wasim Khan, a local resident, stated that people are rushing to Haroon Sheikh’s field, where rumors suggest gold coins have been found. “People are gathering in huge numbers, and the digging has been going on for days,” he added.

Authorities Dismiss Rumors, Warn Against Illegal Digging

Despite the widespread excitement, authorities remain sceptical. Burhanpur SP Devendra Patidar confirmed that police are investigating the matter. “We are aware of the reports. If anyone is caught digging illegally, strict action will be taken,” he warned.

On Thursday, police arrived at the site, but by then, the crowd had dispersed. All that remained were freshly dug pits, but no signs of any treasure.